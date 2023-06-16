Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 18,296 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 346,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,642. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.