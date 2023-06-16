Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $246.89. The company had a trading volume of 500,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.