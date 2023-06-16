Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 770 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

AME stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.