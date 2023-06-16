Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 327,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

