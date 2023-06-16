New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 4.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 2,162,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,464,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

