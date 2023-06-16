NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Robert Coffey Sells 4,000 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

