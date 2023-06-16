NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,365. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.76. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

NextPlat ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 86.26%.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

