Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 851,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,493% from the average session volume of 53,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.