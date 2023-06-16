Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 73,800 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $23,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,815. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

