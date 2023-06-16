NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 2%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 8,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
NI Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
