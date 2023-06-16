NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 2%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 8,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

NI Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

NI Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NI during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NI by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

See Also

