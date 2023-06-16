Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 3.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Nighthawk Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
See Also
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.