Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 3.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Insider Activity

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.019661 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

