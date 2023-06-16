Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 7.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 138,549,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 27,927,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $958.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.