Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.18

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 13553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Nikon Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

