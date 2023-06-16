NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN remained flat at $42.61 on Friday. 148,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,585. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup increased their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About NNN REIT

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.