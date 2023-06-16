Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 135,958 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000. 10x Genomics comprises about 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

