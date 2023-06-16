Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,785 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

