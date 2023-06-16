Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $877,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relx Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.04) to GBX 2,860 ($35.79) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.