North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $783.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $770.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.93 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.