North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $443.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $445.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

