North West (TSE:NWC) PT Lowered to C$36.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

North West Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$33.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North West will post 2.7480127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

