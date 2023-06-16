Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,292.33.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.7 %

Ferguson stock opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

