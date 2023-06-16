Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) vs. Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Financial Analysis

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Trinity Bank, N.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 20.51% 13.05% 1.07%

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 1.73 $30.74 million $4.91 8.37

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A..

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

