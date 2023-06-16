NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

