NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.84. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.