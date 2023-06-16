Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 942,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $33.73.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
