NYM (NYM) Price Down 8.9% This Week

NYM (NYM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $64.96 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,039,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19615865 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,179,467.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

