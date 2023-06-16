Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $257.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $257.35 million and $10.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.08 or 0.06519195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04483894 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,284,224.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

