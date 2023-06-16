OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 558,768 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 488.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.84% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.14 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

