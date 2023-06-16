OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 279,920 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Trading Up 1.5 %
PUK opened at $29.21 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prudential Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.