OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 279,920 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK opened at $29.21 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,700 ($21.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

