OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 647.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.44% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

