OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

