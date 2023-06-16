OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 246,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.51 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $559.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

