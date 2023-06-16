OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $35.56 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,271,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,561,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,669 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.