OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

