Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

