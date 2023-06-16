Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $621.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

