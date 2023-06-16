Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after buying an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

