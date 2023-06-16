Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 124,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VIXM opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

