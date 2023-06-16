Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $256,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5,862.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

