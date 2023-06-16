Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $830,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

