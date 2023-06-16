Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.05% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.43 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.