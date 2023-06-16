Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.