Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 384,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Oncology Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Oncology Pharma
