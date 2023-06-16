Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 384,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Oncology Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

