Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.