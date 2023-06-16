ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. 605,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

