Oppenheimer Increases EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $119.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

