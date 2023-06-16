Oppenheimer Raises Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $45.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,207,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $241,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,648,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 715.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 104,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

