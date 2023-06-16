Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.67. 3,327,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,774. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

