Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $125.46. 19,235,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,632. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

