Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36 billion-$12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

